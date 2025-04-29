Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 29) gives "complete operational freedom" to Armed Forces to respond to Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence today, with the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

He gave a green signal to the Indian armed forces to decide the mode, timing, and target of India's response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

'Crushing blow to terrorism'

He further reaffirmed that it is our "national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism."

"PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces. The Prime Minister said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response," reported news agency PTI.

PM Modi is also set to convene the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday morning.

The Indian prime minister has also vowed to pursue the terrorists to the "ends of the earth" and ensure that they get the worst punishment "beyond their imagination".

After the Pahalgam terror attack, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them.

