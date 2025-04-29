Jammu And Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: 26 people were killed and many injured in India's Pahalgam, Jammu And Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22) when terrorists opened fire in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century. It has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country and prompted the Indian government to act sharply against Pakistan.
Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action
The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of four other terrorists, have been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.
Read More | India writes to Pakistan about Indus Waters Treaty decision, highlights 'sustained cross border terrorism'
In a stern response to Pakistan after the attack, India has halted the Indus Waters Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."
Read More | India calls out 'rogue state' Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, tells UN: 'World can no longer turn a blind eye....' | Video
Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement. On Saturday, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif issued his first reaction and accused India of "levelling false allegations," and called for a "credible probe." He also threatened to use "force and might" over the Indus Waters Treaty.
Apr 29, 2025 09:25 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: J&K adminitration orders temporary closure of 48 tourist destinations
J&K Government has ordered a temporary closure of 48 tourist destinations for tourists across Kashmir valley amid search operations and Security reviews.
The destinations which have been closed are: Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal resorts and restaurant, Cherry tree resort (Faqir Gujri), North cliff cafe and retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest hill cottage, Eco village resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery,, Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm, Astanpora(especially Qayam Gah resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag.
Apr 29, 2025 08:50 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire again
During the night of 28-29 April 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the… pic.twitter.com/sziHqfHVWQ— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025
Apr 29, 2025 08:00 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan reaches out to Turkey
Turkey wants a de-escalation between Pakistan and India, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after the two exchanged small arms fire following last week's deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.
Apr 29, 2025 07:59 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: India slams 'rogue state' Pakistan at UN event
Calling Pakistan a “rogue state”, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Yojna Patel, slammed the neighbouring country for fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region, while speaking at the launch of Victims of Terrorism Associations Network on Tuesday (Apr 29)