After claiming an “imminent Indian military incursion”, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif backtracked from his statement claiming that his rermarks were "misinterpretated". Asif, while talking to Reuters, had said, "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken." The statement came after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 in which 26 innocent people were killed.