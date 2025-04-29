Hashim Musa, one of the terrorists who killed innocent people in Pahalgam last week, is reportedly a former para-commando of the Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG). The Times of India quoted an officer as saying, "It is possible that he was loaned by Pakistan special forces, like Special Service Group (SSG,) to LeT."

Advertisment

Musa's background came to light following the interrogation of 15 Kashmiri over ground workers (OGWs) who are suspected of helping the terrorists. Officials believe that these workers provided logistical and reconnaissance support to terrorists.

As per the report, a senior officer said that the revelation about Musa’s Pakistan Army background hints at the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the Pahalgam terror attack. The ISI was also reportedly involved in other attacks.

Also Read: India calls out 'rogue state' Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, exposes Khawaja Asif’s confession at UN

Advertisment

One of them is the October 2024 terror attacks at Gagangir, Ganderbal, in which six non-locals and a doctor were killed. The second one is the attack in Buta Pathri, Baramulla, in which two Army personnel and two Army porters lost their lives.

Also Read: 'Spooked' by India? Nawaz Sharif warns Pakistan PM against "aggressive position" after Pahalgam terror attack

The investigation has revealed the role being played by a local network of OGWs and terror facilitators in South Kashmir in spreading terror in the valley. These people provide the terrorists with food, shelter, hiding places and transportation of weapons. They helped them carry out detailed reconnaissance of the attack site and identify the hiding places before and after the attack.

Advertisment

SSG likely loaned Musa to unleash terror attacks in J&K

According to TOI, Musa currently works with Pakistan-based banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to unleash terror on non-locals and the security forces. He was a part of all three attacks.

The others who assisted him in the previous attacks were Junaid Ahmad Bhat and Arbaaz Mir, two other local terrorists trained in Pakistan. However, they were neutralised by the Indian security forces in November and December 2024.

Para-commandos of SSG undergo rigorous training and specialise in unconventional warfare and covert operations. They are also trained to think strategically, while wielding sophisticated weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat and have high navigation and survival skills.

The other two terrorists who helped perpetrate the Pahalgam attack are Ali Bhai alias Talha from Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag. The hunt is on for them and a reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced.