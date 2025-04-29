After Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed PML-N President Nawaz Sharif about escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Sharif has warned against an "aggressive position" against India. He has reportedly asked the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states. The Pakistani PM informed Nawaz about the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in the wake of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India after a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistani news website The Express Tribune quoting sources said that Nawaz Sharif is against his government's aggressive stance on India.

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of four other terrorists, have been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.

In a stern response to Pakistan after the attack, India has halted the Indus Waters Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement. On Saturday, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif issued his first reaction and accused India of "levelling false allegations," and called for a "credible probe." He also threatened to use "force and might" over the Indus Waters Treaty.

