"The resulting security uncertainties have directly impeded India's full utilization of its rights under the Treaty. Furthermore, apart from other breaches committed by it, Pakistan has refused to respond to India's request to enter into negotiations as envisaged under the Treaty and is thus in breach of the Treaty. The Government of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect," it added.

India and Pakistan, in 1960, made a formal agreement, called the Indus Waters Treaty, to decide how water will be shared between the both countries from the Indus river. The need for a treaty for water sharing arose after Independence when control over the river became a point of potential conflict between the two nations.

India briefly stopped water flow to Pakistan in 1948. Later, Pakistan complained to the United Nations (UN) that India wasn't letting enough water through. The UN suggested getting help, which led to the World Bank stepping in to mediate. After almost nine years of negotiation, India's then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan's then President Ayub Khan finally signed the agreement in 1960. The treaty splits the six main rivers of the Indus system between India and Pakistan: Ravi,Beas,Sutlej to India and Indus, Chenab, Jhelum to Pakistan.

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

Other than halting the Indus Water Treaty, India has also downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. The J&K police released sketches of the terrorists and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bihar on Thursday (Apr 24) said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that they had "nothing to do" with the attack but did not condemn the attack either. Theneighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement.