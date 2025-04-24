India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan as it took action against the neighbouring country after terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 27 people and injured many. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targetting Jammu and Kashmir.".The information to Islamabad came in form of a formal letter from India's Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.
"The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the letter read.