Anantnag Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs (23,423.98 USD) for those who will give information about the terrorists who attacked Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, killing at least 27 and injuring many. This comes as Indian agencies have beefed up security in the Kashmir valley and steps are being taken to identify the culprits. 

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. Security agencies have also released a sketch of the terrorists who were skilled LeT operatives. According to officials, their names are - Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. LeT's Saifullah Kasuri is believed to have planned the attackNotably, the Resistance Front (TRF) was declared a terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2023. As per information available about their activities, the group came into being after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

