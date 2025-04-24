Day after India announced strict measures against Pakistan after at least 27 people died in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan on Thursday (April 24) announced reciprocatory diplomatic measures, calling India's halt of the Indus Treaty 'Act of War'.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday, during which he called the Indian measures, "unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit."

Pakistan further rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

It further announced the actions taken by the committee in light of India's measures, however, ended up copying India's actions.

Pakistan rejected the Indian announcement to hold the "Indus Water Treaty in abeyance", calling it an "act of war".

"Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power," Shehbaz Sharif said.

'Suspends all trade with India'

It further added that Pakistan shall "exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India" including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance. It also suspended all trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan.

It further warned to close the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. "All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception."

It added, "Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025."

'All visas suspended'

Pakistan also suspended all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deemed them cancelled with immediate effect.

However, it gave an exception to Sikh religious pilgrims. Moreover, Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, less Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan also declared the Indian Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in Islamabad "persona non grata".

"They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than 30 April 2025. These posts in the Indian High Commission are deemed annulled," the statement read. It further directed all support staff of these advisors to return to India.

'Indian HC strengthe reduced'

"The strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from 30 April 2025," it added.

'Airspace closed for Indian airlines'

Moreover, Pakistan airspace will also be closed with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines.