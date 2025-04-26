As India mourns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a signboard at an eatery in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been put up stating that "pigs and Pakistanis" are not allowed. After India's series of actions against Pakistan, national anger has also risen against the neighbouring country. Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s shadow group in Kashmir - The Resistance Force (TRF) - had claimed responsibility for the attack but has denied the involvement. The opposition has supported the Centre on any action against Pakistan. Citizens are also supporting the government.

Advertisment

"Pigs & Pakistani citizens are not allowed at Chappan Dukan," read the message in English on the poster in Indore's 56 Dukan. It also featured a photo of a uniformed Pakistani army officer with a pig's mouth superimposed on the face.

#PahelgamTerroristattack

VIDEO | “Pigs, Pakistanis Not Allowed.”

A morphed image of Pak Army Chief with a pig face outside an Indore eatery goes viral.

From terror to trolling — public anger finds new expressions. pic.twitter.com/LbYClHOYvG — Rahul (@BizNitiRahul) April 24, 2025

Advertisment

Read More | Hurriyat's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq says Pahalgam terrorist attack 'totally unacceptable': Full statement during Friday sermon

Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Vyapari Sangh, told PTI on Friday, "We want to send a message through this poster that after the Pahalgam terror attack, there is no place left for Pakistan in the civilized society of the world. The terrorists killed innocent people on the basis of their religion which has shamed humanity...every Indian is angry over this cowardly act."

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in the terrorist attack in Baisaran. Sushil Nathaniel (58) of Indore was among the victims.

Advertisment

'My brother is Mujahideen': BIG admission by sister of Pahalgam attack terrorist after house demolition

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of four other terrorists, have been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.

Read More | India writes to Pakistan about Indus Waters Treaty decision, highlights 'sustained cross border terrorism'

In a stern response to Pakistan after the attack, India has halted the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement. On Saturday, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif issued his first reaction and accused India of "levelling false allegations," and called for a "credible probe." He also threatened of using "force and might" over Indus Waters Treaty.

Read More | It's time India ends the illusion of peace with Pakistan