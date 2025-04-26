Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his first reaction during Friday sermon called the horrific Pahalgam terror attack "totally unacceptable" and praised Kashmiris for the shutdown and "showing an example of solidarity and unity."

"The killings have pierced our hearts. We heard that these people were first asked about their religious identities and then murdered in front of their families. This is an act beyond belief...People of Jammu and Kashmir observed a complete shutdown and showed an example of solidarity and unity. They have sent a message that they oppose such cowardly acts and stand with the bereaved families," he said in his address to the congregation at the mosque.

"Who understands the pain of losing their own better than the people of Kashmir? Who can feel the pain of the loved ones of those killed more than us? The incident has made our hearts bleed," he said.

Referring to several viral videos of locals helping tourists, he praised Kashmiris for their support. "Our hospitality is famous world over and once again the Kashmiris continued their traditions. A ponywalla, Adil Hussain, sacrificed his life trying to save the lives of others. Kashmiris carried tourists on their shoulders.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appealed to the government to allow him to visit the injured to inquire about their health. "I should be allowed to visit the hospital to inquire about the injured and talk to them and to take the sentiments of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir to them. I should also be allowed to visit Adil Hussain's residence for condolences."

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of four other terrorists, have been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.

In a stern response to Pakistan after the attack, India has halted the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement. On Saturday, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif issued his first reaction and accused India of "levelling false allegations," and called for a "credible probe." He also threatened of using "force and might" over Indus Waters Treaty.

