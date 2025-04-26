Four days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeated the ‘jugular vein’ remark made by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir on Kashmir. In his first reaction, Sharif said that the Jammu and Kashmir attack is an example of "blame game", adding that he is ready for a "neutral investigation". Accusing India of "levelling baseless allegations", the Pakistani PM said that his country does not tolerate terrorism of any hue and colour. Addressing a graduation ceremony at Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kakul, Pakistan PM Sharif said that his country will take part in the probe if it is "credible."

"On the contrary, our eastern neighbour continues a pattern of exploitation, levelling baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidence. The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of the perpetual blame game. The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt now. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation," Pakistan PM Sharif said.

🚨Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan is ready for a ‘neutral investigation’ into the Pahalgam Islamic terrorist attack.



Gend fatt rhi hai abhi se iski… pic.twitter.com/cTjfodkwQG — BALA (@erbmjha) April 26, 2025

Issuing a threat similar to that of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistani PM said, "If India attemps to stop, reduce or divert water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with force and might, and nobody should remain with under any kind of false impression and confusion."

If India stops Pakistan's water, we will respond with full force, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pic.twitter.com/ZFDY0acA7b — Sardar Waleed Mukhtar (@waleedmukhtar_1) April 26, 2025

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of four other terrorists have been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.

In a stern response to Pakistan after the attack, India has halted the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement.

