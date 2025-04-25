In a rapid response after Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people, houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Asif Sheikh and Aadil Gouri, were demolished. Issuing a statement about the demolition and the terrorists, sister of one of the terrorists confessed that one of her brothers is in jail and another is a "Mujhaideen."

Speaking to Indian news agency ANI, the woman identified as sister of terrorist Adil Hussain Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, said, "...My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a 'Mujahideen'... Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at their home. Police had taken them all away. While I was here, the Security Forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour's house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished...We are innocent. They have destroyed our house."

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir.

India has halted the Indus Water Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bihar on Thursday (Apr 24) said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack but did not condemn the attack either. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement.

