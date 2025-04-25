As the deadliest attack in Pahalgam killed over 26 people, retired Indian Army officer Lieutenant General H S Panag stressed the need for a calculated move, rather than an impulsive action against terrorism.

He cautioned against emotionally driven retaliation, calling the April 22 attack "the deadliest attack on tourists since the insurgency in Jammu & Kashmir began", according to a report.

"Yesterday's dastardly terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran Valley, aka ‘Mini Switzerland’, 2 km southeast of Pahalgam has caught the nation by surprise. This is the biggest terrorist attack on tourists since the beginning of the Jammu & Kashmir insurgency 36 years ago," Panag wrote.

He further said that public sentiment should not force the government to take a hasty decision.

"A charged-up nation fed on neo-nationalism is baying for blood. However, the government must not let public sentiment force a hasty decision," he said.

The retired general cautioned that India does not have an overwhelming technological edge in any field, and it should remain prepared for it.

"India does not have an overwhelming technological edge in any field—missiles, drones or air/naval power—to carry out retributory surgical strikes with impunity. Pakistan has the capability to respond in a quid pro quo manner and we should be prepared for the same," he said.

What did he suggest?

Stressing that a retributory response is still warranted, Panag suggested outlined tactical options including fire assaults, special forces’ raids, and limited cross-LoC operations to seize enemy posts.

He said that this would remain below the escalation threshold but would likely trigger reciprocal action from Pakistan.

"We must not hastily blow the war bugle, egged on by public sentiment or for short-term political gains. India needs to keep Pakistan on the edge with calibrated execution of a well thought out strategy to strike preemptively, strike decisively and strike repeatedly until the political aim is achieved," Panag concluded.

