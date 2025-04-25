JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control (LoC) was initiated by the Pakistan Army, news agency ANI updated on social media citing Indian Army officials. The update further mentioned that the Indian Army effectively responded to the firing. No casualties were reported.

oppn gives ‘full support to govt

The Indian government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Apr 24). All political parties have extended unequivocal support to the Centre for any action against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan as it took action against the neighbouring country after terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 27 people and injured many. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targetting Jammu and Kashmir".

