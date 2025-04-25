JK Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control (LoC) was initiated by the Pakistan Army, news agency ANI updated on social media citing Indian Army officials. The update further mentioned that the Indian Army effectively responded to the firing. No casualties were reported.
oppn gives ‘full support to govt
The Indian government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Apr 24). All political parties have extended unequivocal support to the Centre for any action against the perpetrators of the terror attack.
Click here to read full article.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan as it took action against the neighbouring country after terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 27 people and injured many. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targetting Jammu and Kashmir".
Click here to read full article.
-
Apr 25, 2025 08:36 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Security forces launched search operation
Indian Army has launched a search operation after an encounter by the security forces and terrorists in J&K's Bandipora.
-
Apr 25, 2025 10:27 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Army Chief has landed in Kashmir
J&K terrorist attack: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has landed in Kashmir's Srinagar.
-
Apr 25, 2025 10:23 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Ex-Air Force chief Arup Raha says it is 'time to strike again'
J&K terrorist attack: Ex- Air Staff chief Arup Raha has advocated for a military offensive against 'Pakistan-sponsored terrorists' in the wake of the Pahalgam bloodbath. He said that India has shattered the 'myth' that two nuclear powers cannot engage in conventional warfare. He said this while citing strikes after the Uri and Pulwama attacks.
-
Apr 25, 2025 10:20 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: 'Revenge must be taken,' says Ajit Pawar
J&K terrorist attack: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning paid tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which includes those who hailed from the state. He said that "revenge" must be taken against those responsible to put them in their place.
"Revenge must be taken to ensure actual places are shown to those responsible for this incident," he said.
-
Apr 25, 2025 10:16 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Two security personnel, One OGW injured
Two security personnel injured during exchange of fire with terrorists in Bandipora. One Over Ground Worker was also injured who is in critical condition.
-
Apr 25, 2025 10:10 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Reports of ceasefire violation from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Reports of ceasefire violation from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district: A ceasefire violation by pakistani Army at Nowgam sector of Handwara district Kupwara LOC occured during wee hours. So far, no loss has been reported, but the search operation has been launched by the Indian army.
-
Apr 25, 2025 09:50 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Amid speculations over planned military action, President Murumu, head of armed forces, won't be in India
President Droupadi Murmu, head of state and commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces, departed for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis.
-
Apr 25, 2025 09:34 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Houses of terrorists demolished
The house of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Gouri a resident of Guree, Bijbehara, has been demolished. Another terrorist, Asif Sheikh's house was also demoplished. Both are believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
VIDEO | House of terrorist Asif Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KQLGoPRpgf
-
Apr 25, 2025 09:18 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Fight is between 'Dharma' and 'Adharma', says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
-
Apr 25, 2025 08:58 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Visuals from the Attari-Wagah border
VIDEO | Punjab: Visuals from the Attari-Wagah border. "I am an Indian citizen who got married in Pakistan 10 years ago. Both of my children were born in India,… pic.twitter.com/cNAw9P3gml— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
-
Apr 25, 2025 08:49 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Visuals of the house of a terrorist allegedly involved in Pahalgam attack
VIDEO | Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals of the house of a terrorist allegedly involved in Pahalgam attack. The House was demolished overnight.#PahalgamTerroristAttack #Pahalgam— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BGq0SnfQf8
-
Apr 25, 2025 08:34 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: US stands with India, calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice
The United States has said it stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism, calling for perpetrators of the "heinous" Pahalgam terror attack to be brought to justice.
"As President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (Marco) Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism," State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Thursday (April 24).
-
Apr 25, 2025 08:30 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Bandipora
As per offciials, a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on early Friday.
STORY | Encounter breaks out in Bandipora in J-K— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
READ: https://t.co/id9VhvXcwF
VIDEO: #JammuAndKashmir
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/xSv2VxzAHq
-
Apr 25, 2025 08:28 IST
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: 'Can't be expected to continue to cooperate': Indian embassy in US on India freezing Indus Water Treaty
Indian embassy in Washington on Friday (April 25) issued a statement defending its decision to freeze the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. It said that cooperation cannot continue with a nation responsible for civilian casualties.
"The Indus Water Treaty was concluded by India with Pakistan in a spirit of goodwill and friendship in 1960. Pakistan through its well- documented, state-sponsored terrorism directed against India has corroded this spirit," the statement said.