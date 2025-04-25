Two security forces personnel were injured in the encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Based on intelligence input on Friday (Apr 25), the Indian Army and J&K Police have established contact with terrorists in the area. No casualties reported.

It was a search operation that turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Indian security forces have foiled infiltration bids by terrorists into the Kashmir valley. The Indian Army and J&K Police have thwarted multiple such attempts after the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.