Two security forces personnel were injured in the encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Based on intelligence input on Friday (Apr 25), the Indian Army and J&K Police have established contact with terrorists in the area. No casualties reported.

Advertisment

OP KOLNAR, Bandipora



On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in general area Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued.



Operation is… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 25, 2025

It was a search operation that turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.





#WATCH | Chandigarh | On houses of two alleged terrorists being reportedly destroyed in Pulwama and Anantnag, Brigadier Inderjit Singh Chugh (Retired) says, "... These militants were working for The Resistance Front (TRF) in J&K, which works as per the guidance of… https://t.co/ZorvRt1nMj pic.twitter.com/yojCDA8cL0 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

Advertisment

Indian security forces have foiled infiltration bids by terrorists into the Kashmir valley. The Indian Army and J&K Police have thwarted multiple such attempts after the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.