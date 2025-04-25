Arathi, daughter of N Ramachandran, a resident of Kerala, bid an emotional farewell to her father, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. However, the daughter now faces online abuse on social media.

She has been caught up on social media, as netizens make accusations against her after she publicly appreciated the support she received from Kashmiris.

She said that two local Kashmiri drivers, Musafir and Sameer helped them during the emergency. She meant to thank the people who helped her and stood by her during the attack.

She also said that while leaving Kashmir, she told them that they would have Allah's blessings.

However, soon after the interview, Arathi was criticised for her comments. Social media users insulted her for not crying during the interview, and accused her of being "emotionally unavailable".

Some of the users accused her of not being emotional over her father's death and some accused that she was trying to gain publicity.

Some of the people also questioned why she praised Muslim drivers. Users said that she looked too well-dressed for someone who had just lost her father.

However, some people were also supporting her for staying strong during such a painful time. According to them, she showed maturity and kindness.

Hundreds of people paid homage to Ramachandran, a Kochi native who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

His body was kept at Changampuzha Park in Kochi for the public to pay homage on Friday morning and was later taken to his residence at Edappally.

His funeral was held at the public crematorium with state honours.

