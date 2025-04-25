The Pahalgam terror attack has led to dark clouds not just over India-Pakistan cross-border relations but also on the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 proceedings. After a horrifying terrorist attack in India’s ‘Mini Switzerland’ that killed at least 27 innocent people, India and Pakistan took dire steps to cut down any ties between them. It reached the cricket arena with uncertainties looming over PSL 2025 after reports suggested that the PCB has decided to deport a dozen key Indian broadcasters for the tournament.

Advertisment

After India’s robust response to the deadliest attack on its soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel, Pakistan retaliated, immediately suspending the roles of around a dozen Indian broadcasters in their premier T20 tournament underway in the country.

Also read | Pahalgam terror attack: Neeraj Chopra breaks silence on inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, says 'after what happened in Pahalgam...'

Per the latest reports, the Pakistan Government directed its cricket board to send back any Indian national working on PSL’s broadcast production. Following the orders, at least 12 Indian working nationals aligned with a foreign production company handling the tournament’s live telecast would leave the country sooner.

Advertisment

The decision, however, could hamper PSL’s broadcast proceedings with several matches left in this edition. This move could disrupt the league’s broadcast operations as the Indian crew, asked to leave, was a key part of their production setup contracted through a third-party international company.

Besides, the National Security Council of Pakistan has announced that all Indian passport holders shall leave the country within the next 48 hours. Also, FanCode, India’s streaming platform for PSL, has immediately suspended the tournament telecast effective April 24.

No call on cutting cricket ties yet

Advertisment

Following the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, where the Indian government decided against sending its team across the border over security concerns, the PCB agreed to the hybrid model, picking Dubai as a neutral venue.

India won the final against New Zealand in Dubai, claiming their record third CT title.

Also read | PSL 2025: WATCH | Pak players surround Kiwi Munro, have verbal altercation in Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United game

However, with India scheduled to host the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup later this year, the drama surrounding Pakistan's Team’s participation will hog all the limelight.

Although the PCB denied sending its team as part of the deal cut between the two boards ahead of the CT, where neither of the two will travel to the neighbouring country for any event, including the ICC ones, it remains to be seen what venue would if India pick for Pakistan in the Women’s ICC event, or would they decide against hosting Pakistan altogether.

(With inputs from agencies)