The Pakistan Super League (PSL) saw a dramatic turn of events between New Zealand batter Colin Munro and Pakistan spinner Iftikhar Ahmed. The incident happened during the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on Wednesday (Apr 23) when Munro accused Iftikhar of 'chucking.'

Chasing 169, Islamabad were 103/1 in 9.2 overs when Iftikhar bowled a full off spin delivery to Munro, who was batting at 40 off 22 balls. Immediately after defending the ball, Munro gestures towards Iftikhar with his arm and suggested he was chucking.

The gesture didn't go down well with the bowler who immediately went to leg umpire to protest. In the meantime, Islamabad skipper Muhammad Rizwan came running towards Munro and the players had heated verbal altercation. The Kiwi was surrounded by Islamabad played and umpire had to intervene to calm things down.

Have a look at the video below:

Colin Munro accuses Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking in PSL game.

pic.twitter.com/OujiNbxN19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 23, 2025

As for the match, Sultans won the toss and elected to bowl bat first in Multan. They had a good opening partnership of 51 runs before Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Yasir Khan on 29 runs.

Rizwan then joined forces with Usman Khan and added 75 runs for the second wicket before Shadab Khan dismissed Rizwan. Multan eventually managed just 168/5 in 20 overs as Usman top scored with 61 off 40 balls.

During the chase, Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed early by Ubaid Shah. Munro and Andries Gous then added 81 runs for the second wicket and took the game away from Sultans. United chased down the target in 17.1 overs and registered their fifth win in as many games.

Sultans, on the other hand, suffered fourth loss in five games and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points from one win.