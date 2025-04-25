India's ace athlete Neeraj Chopra has finally broken his silence on inviting his Pakistan counterpart Arshad Nadeem for Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event (May 24) in India. Neeraj, however, has made it clear that 'there was no question of Nadeem coming after what happened in Pahalgam'. He also clarified that the invitation was nothing more than courtesy from 'one athlete to another.'

Nadeem, who won the Paris Olympic gold last year in the same sport, was extended an invitation by Neeraj for the event two days before the deadly Pahalgam terror attack which took place on April 22.

The attack, in which more than 25 people lost their lives, was carried out Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF). Nadeem has already declined the invitation citing 'training schedule.'

Here's Neeraj Chopra's full statement below:

I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family.

There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another - nothing more, nothing less. The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events. Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam.

After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first. To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place. I am confident that our country's response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served.

I have carried my country with pride for so many years now, and so it hurts to see my integrity being questioned. It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason. We are simple people, please don't make us out to be anything else. There are so many false narratives that certain sections of the media have created around me, but just because I do not speak up, it doesn't make it true.

I also find it difficult to understand how people switch opinions. When my mother – in her simplicity – had made an innocent comment a year ago, there was an outpouring of praise for her views. Today, the same people haven't held back from targeting her for that very same statement.

I, meanwhile, will work even harder to ensure that the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect for all the right reasons.

Jai Hind