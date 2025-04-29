Calling Pakistan a “rogue state”, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Yojna Patel, slammed the neighbouring country for fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region, while speaking at the launch of Victims of Terrorism Associations Network on Tuesday (Apr 29). Patel mentioned Pakistani defence minister Khwaja Asif's recent television interview in which he confessed that his country supported terrorist organisations for years. She called out Pakistan for misusing international forums to spread propaganda and make baseless allegations against India. Her remarks come a week after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu And Kashmir that killed 26 and injured many.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India. The whole world has heard Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye," Patel said.

Further, mentioning the terror attack, she said, "The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26-11 Mumbai attacks in 2008." Patel expressed India’s deep appreciation for “the strong unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world.” She described this support as “a testimony to the international community’s zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan's response and India's action

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of four other terrorists, have been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.

In a stern response to Pakistan after the attack, India has halted the Indus Waters Treaty, downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan, in its first response, said that it had "nothing to do" with the attack. The neighbouring country claimed that the attack was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government. Notably, Pakistan did not condemn the attack. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action against India similar to the action taken by New Delhi and warned of ending the Simla Agreement. On Saturday, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif issued his first reaction and accused India of "levelling false allegations," and called for a "credible probe." He also threatened to use "force and might" over the Indus Waters Treaty.

