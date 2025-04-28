The family members of Prashant Satpathy, a victim of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack from Odisha, on Monday (Apr 28) denounced a crowdfunding drive to help his wife and son, reported PTI.

Sushant, the elder brother of Prasant, has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station in Balasore claiming that some people started a fake fundraising drive on social media platforms and are collecting money in the name of helping his family.

“We have not given any consent to anyone for crowdfunding. We don’t need money from the public, but seek their good wishes and blessings for my departed husband. We don’t know the intention behind crowdfunding, but I appeal to all to stop the drive,” Satpathy’s wife Priya Darshani Achariya told reporters.

Prashant, 41, an employee of CIPET, Balasore, was among 26 people killed in the horrific Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Priya said that she learnt about the crowdfunding from social media on Saturday (Apr 26), adding that “Maybe those raising funds have good intentions, but they should have taken our consent. If they have collected some money, let them donate it to some charitable organisations and trusts. We strongly believe the government will take care of us.”

Prashant’s younger brother, Jayant, said the fundraising has hurt their entire family. “God will punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack,” he said. He added that they reached out to the woman whose phone number was listed in the campaign.

“She apologised for not taking our consent before starting the fundraiser,” he said.

Investigation underway

The cyber police station has started investigating that matter and contacted the person involved, a senior officer said, reported PTI.

According to police sources said at least five to six persons have transferred about Rs 18,000 to the accused’s account through the fake fundraiser.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier announced a Rs 20 lakh ex gratia and a job for his wife. The CM also announced full support for the education and future needs of their 9-year-old son.