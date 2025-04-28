Nearly a week following the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a new video filmed by a tourist in the Baisaran Valley, where the terrorists gunned down 26 people, has gone viral on social media.

The short clip shows a man recording his zipline ride in Baisaran meadow as people below can be seen running on the ground from terrorists as the gun shots are heard echoing in the valley. The man appears unaware of the shooting going on below during his zipline ride.

In the video, as the man’s ride starts, everything seems normal. However, things take a brutal turn as shots are heard and people can be seen running. The meadow, which had over 100 people at the time, turned into chaos as people were seen running for their lives. One man can be seen falling as he tries to run away from the terrorists.

At the end of the video, a man can be seen lying still on the ground, possibly shot. Some people can also be heard screaming in the background.

Rishi Bhatt, the man on the zipline, said that he was saved because he was taking the zipline ride at the time of the terrorist attack.

“When I took the zipline, one person said Allahu Akbar and moved his head left and right and then the firing started from those sides,” Bhatt told CNN-News18.

Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday afternoon (Apr 22), at least 27 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in a horrific terror attack. The region is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Known as the ‘mini-Switzerland’ of India, Baisaran is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The meadow is accessible only on foot or by pony and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, and difficult-to-traverse terrain made it a likely target for terrorists.