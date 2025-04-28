On Tuesday (Apr 22), Kashmir valley's Pahalgam witnessed one of its worst attacks on tourists, and soon after the attack, Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF) had claimed responsibility. After accepting that they were the force behind the dastardly attack, the terrorist organisation took a U-turn saying their account was 'hacked'.

Advertisment

WATCH | BREAKING: NIA probes 'Huawei Link' in Pahalgam terror attack case

And now, a leaked message from their commander, Ahmed Salaar, has surfaced online. The audio statement mentions the recent blasting of houses and the killing of relatives of active terrorists. It says it's an 'emergency message to Kashmiris from Commander Ahmed Salaar'. He states the action taken by the army and J&K police won't deter them. The leaked message says the group will seek revenge from J&K police officers and jawans. House for house and family members for family members will be the cost.

He further adds that no candle marches should be carried out in the valley.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam Terror attack: India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels - Check Full List

In a statement issued earlier, read: "The Resistance Front (TRF) unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance. Shortly after the attack in Pahalgam, a brief and unauthorised message was posted from one of our digital platforms."

Finding the reason behind the 'hacking', the statement further highlighted, "After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion – a familiar tactic in the Indian state's digital warfare arsenal. We are conducting a full investigation to trace the breach, and early indicators suggest fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives. This is not the first time India has manufactured chaos for political gain."