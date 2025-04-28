Pahalgam Terror attack: India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels - Check Full List

1. Samaa TV
Samaa TV is a premier news channel of Pakistan with 12.7 million subscribers.
2. Umar Cheema Exclusive
Umar Cheema Exclusive is run by Umar Cheema, a journalist from Pakistan with 125K subscribers.
3. SUNO News HD
SUNO News HD is another news channel in Pakistan with 1.36M subscribers.
4. ARY News
ARY News is a premier news channel in Pakistan with 14.6 M subscribers.
5. Uzair Cricket
Uzair Cricket is a sports channel with focus a on cricket with 288K subscribers.
6. Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan's veteran pacer Shoaib Akhtar runs sports channel where he analyzes cricket matches. The channel has around 3.5 million subscribers and has now been banned.
7. Irshad Bhatti
Irshad Bhatti is a journalist who hosts podcast on his channel. The channel has around 827 K subscribers.
8. Samaa Sports
Samma Sports is another sports focused channels where they report sports news and it has around 73.5 K subscribers.
9. BOL News
BOL News is news oriented channel with around 7.85 M subscribers.
10. Raftaar
Raftaar is another news based channel where they run news reports primarily. It has around 804K subscribers.
11. Razi Naama
Razi Naama is another news based channel with around 270K subscribers.
12. Azma Shirazi
Azma Shirazi is a journalist who runs podcast on her channel. The podcast are news, defence related and the channel has around 133K subscribers.
13. The Pakistan Reference
The Pakistan Reference is another news based channel with a total of 288K subscribers.
14. Geo News
Geo News is one of the main news channel in Pakistan with 18.1 M subscribers.
15. Muneeb Farooq
Muneeb Farooq, a journalist based out Pakistan analyses news and current affairs. He has around 165K subscribers.
16. Dawn News
Dawn News is the main newspaper of Pakistan with a total of 1.96M YouTube subscribers.