Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Pahalgam Terror attack: India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels - Check Full List

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Dawn News to Geo News and Shoaib Akhtar’s channel, here’s the full list of 16 Pakistani channels banned in India. They have been accused of spreading misinformation.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Umang Bafna
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

From Dawn News to Geo News and Shoaib Akhtar’s channel, here’s the full list of 16 Pakistani channels banned in India. They have been accused of spreading misinformation.

Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Photograph: (YouTube)
Photograph: (YouTube)
Samaa TV 02
1/16

1. Samaa TV

Samaa TV is a premier news channel of Pakistan with 12.7 million subscribers.

Umar Cheema 0341
2/16

2. Umar Cheema Exclusive

Umar Cheema Exclusive is run by Umar Cheema, a journalist from Pakistan with 125K subscribers.

Suno News 203
3/16

3. SUNO News HD

SUNO News HD is another news channel in Pakistan with 1.36M subscribers.

Advertisment
Akhtar Shoaib
4/16

4. ARY News

ARY News is a premier news channel in Pakistan with 14.6 M subscribers.

Uzair Cricket 325
5/16

5. Uzair Cricket

Uzair Cricket is a sports channel with focus a on cricket with 288K subscribers.

Akhtar Shoaib
6/16

6. Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan's veteran pacer Shoaib Akhtar runs sports channel where he analyzes cricket matches. The channel has around 3.5 million subscribers and has now been banned.

Advertisment
Ishad Bhatti 015
7/16

7. Irshad Bhatti

Irshad Bhatti is a journalist who hosts podcast on his channel. The channel has around 827 K subscribers.

Samma Sports 046
8/16

8. Samaa Sports

Samma Sports is another sports focused channels where they report sports news and it has around 73.5 K subscribers.

Bol News 02
9/16

9. BOL News

BOL News is news oriented channel with around 7.85 M subscribers.

Advertisment
Raftaar Youtube 01 Pakistani
10/16

10. Raftaar

Raftaar is another news based channel where they run news reports primarily. It has around 804K subscribers.

Razi Naama 03
11/16

11. Razi Naama

Razi Naama is another news based channel with around 270K subscribers.

Asma Shirazi 01
12/16

12. Azma Shirazi

Azma Shirazi is a journalist who runs podcast on her channel. The podcast are news, defence related and the channel has around 133K subscribers.

Banned Youtube 012
13/16

13. The Pakistan Reference

The Pakistan Reference is another news based channel with a total of 288K subscribers.

Geo News 02
14/16

14. Geo News

Geo News is one of the main news channel in Pakistan with 18.1 M subscribers.

Muneeb Farooq 023
15/16

15. Muneeb Farooq

Muneeb Farooq, a journalist based out Pakistan analyses news and current affairs. He has around 165K subscribers.

Dawn Youtube
16/16

16. Dawn News

Dawn News is the main newspaper of Pakistan with a total of 1.96M YouTube subscribers.

Pahalgam terror attack pakistan
Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Advertisment
Subscribe