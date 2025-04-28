Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria tore apart his ex-teammate Shahid Afridi for his scathing attack on the Indian government and Indian Army following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir early last week. A few days after Afridi asked India for proof of his country’s involvement in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, he was on record doing trash-talking on it in a public gathering in Pakistan.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Afridi said that of the 800,000 Indian soldiers stationed in Kashmir, none showed up till one hour after the attack, but when they did, they pointed fingers at Pakistan.

"The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakhs showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan," Afridi said to local media reporters in Pakistan in a public gathering.

He, however, went one step ahead in accusing India of killing its people, carrying out terrorism and then blaming Pakistan for everything.

"India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan," he said.

Meanwhile, contrary to his previous statements, Afridi said no country or religion preaches bloodshed or killing, adding Islam teaches peace and that Pakistan never supports such acts.

"No country or religion supports terrorism. We always support peace. Islam teaches us peace only, and Pakistan never supports such kinds of acts,” Afridi continued.

‘We received threats’

Not only this, but Afridi also claimed that the Pakistan cricket team received death threats during their visit to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

"We received so many threats before travelling to India. During the 2016 T20 World Cup, I was the captain, and I had no clue whether we would go or not,” Afridi said.

Speaking on the cricketing relations between both countries, Afridi said Pakistan had tried improving their relationship with its arch-rivals. Concerning India’s refusal to send its team across the border for the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy early in February, Afridi said sports diplomacy is good, but if India doesn’t feel their cricket team is safe in Pakistan, they should also not send their teams for the other sports.

"We have always tried to improve our relations with India,” Afridi said. "Sports diplomacy is also good. They send their kabaddi team here, but they can't send their cricket team. If you want to shut it down, then do it completely, or let sport."

Kaneria attacks Afridi

Replying to a post on X, Kaneria lashes out at Afridi for his pro-extremist remarks. He claimed that Afridi should be barred from coming on Indian television. However, what shocked everyone was when he revealed that Afridi tried persuading him to convert to Islam and even declined to share a meal with him.

“He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful,” Kaneria wrote on X.