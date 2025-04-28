In the wake of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir last week, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, the Indian government took stern steps to curb and cut all ties with Pakistan, including banning their 16 popular YouTube channels on the recommendations of the Home Ministry. Among those is also former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

However, among the remaining 15, some famous ones include Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News, etc. The Indian government cited the dissemination of provocative, communally sensitive content, false narratives, and misinformation aimed at maligning India, its army, and security agencies as reasons behind this step.

In the aftermath of this attack that shook the world, Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel faced a ban in India, where his channel was popular among his fans. Shoaib's YouTube channel concentrated more on cricket insights and in-depth match analysis; however, the timing of the ban suggests that the government is leaving no stone unturned in curbing the spread of any content that could trigger tensions between both nations, especially after the deadliest terror attack on the Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Although Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube content had mostly been apolitical and focused more on cricket and his on-field experiences, the ban suggests that India will not accept terrorism on its soil whatsoever and that there will be stern repercussions.

Akhtar, however, hasn’t made a public comment since, but it remains to be seen if the Indian govt restores his channel should the tension ease.

Meanwhile, among the remaining Pakistani YouTube channels that suffered the same fate, those that largely discussed cricket included were CBA – Arsalan Naseer, Rizwan Haider, Wasay Habib, Tanveer Says, Aap ka Mohsin Ali and Caught Behind.

India is angry

Shortly after the heinous crime that led to bloodshed on Indian soil in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Indian govt responded robustly, taking stern steps against Pakistan by suspending the Indus Valley Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties, recalling the Indian officials from Islamabad and closing the Attari border functioning, among others.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, India and Pakistan are unlikely to indulge in any sporting activity regardless of the slated ICC schedule that sees them play in the men’s Asia Cup (in India) later this year and also during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, again in India.