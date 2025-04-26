Cricketing great and ex-captain Sourav Ganguly didn’t mince his words in admitting that India must cut all ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that shook the world. On April 22, in India’s ‘Mini Switzerland’, a terrorist attack killed at least 27 innocent lives, all tourists from India and other parts of the world, in a heinous crime, the deadliest on the country’s soil since the Pulwama bombing six years ago.

The Indian government replied robustly, halting the Indus Water Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, recalling the Indian officials from Islamabad and closing the Attari border functioning. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also addressed a public rally in Bihar, claiming that India will identify, track and punish every terror outfit behind this attack.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same lines, Ganguly backed all these actions, saying India must completely cut all ties with Pakistan, as this is no joke and that strict actions must follow against those behind it. He expressed dire concerns over such attacks happening on Indian soil, adding that India will not tolerate terrorism.

"100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated,” Ganguly said in a chat with ANI in West Bengal.

#PahalgamTerroristAttack | Kolkata, West Bengal: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly says, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated." pic.twitter.com/J4v4HX3TZJ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

Earlier this year, India did not travel to Pakistan for the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after the Indian government denied sending its team across the border over security concerns.

As a result, the apex body – the ICC, persuaded the PCB to deploy a hybrid model for this, roping in Dubai as a neutral venue for the eight-team tournament, which India won by beating New Zealand in the final.

(With inputs from agencies)