Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has shockingly blamed the Indian Army for the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Kashmir early this week. On April 22, Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Speaking on Samaa TV in Pakistan, Afridi reacted to the terrorist attack in India’s Kashmir, saying even if a cracker bursts in that part of the country, everyone starts blaming Pakistan for it, adding that India has deployed over 800,000 soldiers there. Despite that, if an attack happens on their soil, then their armed forces should be blamed for that, calling them ineffective and useless.

“Even if a firecracker bursts there, they will blame it on Pakistan," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

“You have an 8,00,000-strong army in Kashmir, and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you couldn't provide security to the people," he added.

‘Their media acts like Bollywood’

Sharing his thoughts on India’s media coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack, Afridi said he was left surprised seeing how the Indian media turned into Bollywood just one hour after the attack, urging them to stop acting up like that.

“It's surprising that within an hour of the attack, their media turned into Bollywood. For God's sake, don't make everything Bollywood,” Afridi continued.

The former T20 World Cup winner with Pakistan, Afridi, admitted enjoyed watching them talk like they did on Indian television.

“I was astonished, in fact, I was enjoying the way they were talking," Afridi said. “I was saying, look at their thinking, and they call themselves educated people.”

Show proof that Pakistan did it

Although India had taken stern steps against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack by suspending the Indus Valley Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties, recalling the Indian officials from Islamabad and closing the Attari border functioning, Afridi asked for proof of his country’s involvement in this attack.

Meanwhile, without naming the Indian cricketers who openly blamed Pakistan for this Kashmir horror, Afridi said, “There are two cricketers who have played so much cricket for India. They have been ambassadors and top cricketers, yet they directly blame Pakistan."

“Brother, why Pakistan? Just show some proof,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, dark clouds hover over all sporting ties, including cricket, between both countries since the Pahalgam terror attack.