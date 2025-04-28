An Indian-origin man was arrested for allegedly breaking the windows of the Pakistani High Commission in London. This comes amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, PTI reported on Monday (Apr 28).

In London, both Indian and Pakistani diaspora groups have been engaging in protests.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Ankit Love, 41, was arrested on Sunday (Apr 27 on the charges of criminal damage.

Officers were called after reports of a man smashing windows at the diplomatic mission, following which Love was remanded in custody. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“Ankit Love, 41 (07.08.83) of no fixed address was charged with criminal damage on Sunday, 27 April,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, as quoted by PTI.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 April. The charge follows an incident at around 05:00hrs on Sunday, 27 April when police were called to reports of a man allegedly smashing the windows of the Pakistani High Commission in Lowndes Square, Kensington and Chelsea,” the spokesperson added.

Pahalgam terror attack protests in UK

On Friday (Apr 25), a protest was organised by Indian community groups in the UK against the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26, and condemning Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

A group of Pakistanis, supported by diplomatic officials, engaged in counter-protests.

Indian community representatives participated in a demonstration outside the High Commission of India in London, countering protests by Pakistanis against “Indian propaganda”.

Several protests and vigils under the theme “All Eyes on Pahalgam” were organised in other parts of the UK, including Edinburgh, Manchester, and Belfast, against Pakistan’s alleged support for terror groups.