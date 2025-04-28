Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday (Apr 28), strongly hit out at Congress over controversial remarks regarding the Pahalgam terror attack made by some of its leaders.

"I will keep the statements of some of the leaders in front of you: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has said 'war is not necessary,' on 26 April, he said we do not have the right to war we should take strong steps against it, and Pakistan is playing it all. Whatever Congress says, Pakistan's generals use that," Prasad said.

"Another leader, RV Timapur, said that the terrorists did not ask for the religion of the victims," he added.

He then recalled his party's stance during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, where they were directed to unequivocally support the government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"Even Congress has said that they are with every step of the government, this is a sign of a mature democracy, that when the country is in trouble, we should all should stand up. I remember when 26/11 happened, I had strict instructions from the party that I should take only one line, 'that we are with the government', even during an interview on an international channel, I had said this is not the time to settle political scores," Prasad said.

"Looking at the situation of the country right now, I did not expect to do a PC on it, because it is being handled under strategic security. People are angry with the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam, PM has spoken in Bihar and in Mann ki Baat that there will be strict investigation on terrorists," he added.

"I had expected something similar from Congress, we listened to them, but some bigger leaders of Congress are saying such things, why are they saying it? And what is their agenda? I don't want to raise political issues, I am quite sad, and grieving, but looking at the pattern which has come out then I figured I should address it from the party's platform," he said.

'Do terrorists have time to ask about religion'; Congress leader questions accounts of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Prasad's statement comes after Senior Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made contentious remarks about the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Waddetiwar, questioning if the terrorists had "the time" to ask tourists their religion, challenged the accounts of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Identify those responsible and take appropriate action. This is the sentiment of the country," Waddetiwar said.

Siddaramiah, on the other hand, came under fire for his comments stating that he was not in favour of war with Pakistan, citing "security lapse" in the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," he said on Saturday (Apr 26).

He later clarified his stance, emphasising that his "not in favour of war" statement "never meant that we should not go to war".

"I said that it (war) is inevitable, but it must be done with Pakistan, but I did not say that there should be no war. It is the responsibility of the central government to provide security, 26 people died in the incident... I said there should not be a war immediately..." Siddaramiah said.