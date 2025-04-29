A tourist, who went viral after a video of him ziplining during the Pahalgam terror attack was circulated online, said the zipline operator chanted "Allahu Akbar" thrice - after which the gun firing started on people present there. Rishi Bhat from Gauajarat's Ahmedabad recalled the incident, saying he did not realise what was happening for a few seconds.
'He said Allahu Akbar thrice and...': Viral zipline tourist narrates horrifying incident before Pahalgam terror attack
