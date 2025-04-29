In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, authorities shut down nearly 50 public parks and gardens in vulnerable areas of the Kashmir Valley amid heightened security concerns, said the officials on Tuesday (Apr 29).

Advertisment

They said that the destinations that have been closed include the ones in far-flung areas of Kashmir and the new locations that were opened for tourists in the last 10 years

As a precautionary measure, more areas may be added to the list, said the authorities.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam terror attack executed by former para-commando hinting at ISI links: Report

Advertisment

Here's the list of destinations that have been shut down:

-Yousmarg

-Tousimaidan

Advertisment

-Doodhpathri

-Aharbal

-Kousarnag

-Bangus

-Kariwan Diver Chandigam

-Bangus Valley

-Wular/Watlab

-Rampora and Rajpora

-Chearhar

-Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall

-Khampoo

-Bosnia

-Vijitop

-Sun Temple

-Verinag Garden

-Sinthan Top

-Margantop

-Akad Park

-Habba Khatoon Point

-Babareshi

-Ringawali

-Gogaldara

-Baderkote

-Shrunz Waterfall

-Kamanpost

-Namblan Waterfall

-Eco Park Khadniyar

-Sangarwani

-Jamia Masjid

-Badamwari

-Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz

-Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant

-IVORY Hotel

-Padshapal Resorts and Restaurant

-Cherry Tree Resort (Faqir Gujri)

-North Cliff Cafe and Retreat by Stay Pattern

-Forest Hill Cottage

-Eco Village Resort (Dara)

-Astanmarg View Point

-Astanmarg Paragliding

-Mamneth and Mahadev Hills

-Buddhist Monastery

-Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm

-Astanpora (especially Qayam Gah Resort)

-Lachpatri

-Hung Park

-Naranag

Twenty-six people were killed and many injured in India's Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22) when terrorists opened fire in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack. However, they have denied their involvement on April 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of three suspects linked to the attack and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for those who give any information about them. Two terrorists involved in the attack are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home, along with the homes of four other terrorists, has been demolished in the crackdown by J&K Police.