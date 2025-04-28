China has firmly denied claims that President Xi Jinping recently spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone, saying there are no discussions underway to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday (April 28), Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "As far as I know, there has been no recent phone call between the two heads of state." Guo also added, "I want to reiterate that China and the United States are not engaged in consultations or negotiations on the tariff issue."

China urges the US to stop pressure tactics

Guo made it clear that Beijing expects a different approach from Washington if it genuinely wants talks to happen. "If the US really wants to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop threatening and blackmailing (China)," he added.

Trump claims Xi called him to discuss tariffs

The strong denial comes after Trump, in an interview with Time magazine published last week, claimed that Xi had called him as part of ongoing efforts to strike a deal. "He's called. And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf," Trump said during the interview.

Trump, who has often described Xi as a “friend,” did not provide any details about the timing or the content of the alleged call.

Trade tensions remain high despite softer US tone

Despite Trump's more conciliatory comments recently, including promises that tariffs on Chinese goods would "come down substantially" and that he would be "very nice" at the negotiating table, China has maintained a firm position in public, pushing back against Washington’s narrative.

Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of "misleading the public" by suggesting that talks were underway.

Since Trump took office in January, the two countries have imposed heavy tariffs on each other's goods, with rates climbing to over 100%, causing significant disruption to global markets and businesses on both sides.

