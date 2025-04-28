Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a sudden three-day ceasefire from 8 to 10 May, to coincide with Moscow's annual World War II Victory Day events, the Kremlin said on Monday.

In a statement, the Kremlin added, "Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response."

Not the first time

This is not the first time Moscow has declared a temporary truce. Putin had earlier called for a ceasefire over Easter. However, Ukraine reported that Russian forces had breached the truce nearly 3,000 times during that period.

Russia has often claimed it is open to peace talks, yet at the same time has continued making sweeping demands. Ukraine has dismissed these conditions, accusing Moscow of using the prospect of negotiations as a propaganda move.

Speaking earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that any indication of a willingness to resume direct peace talks should come from Ukraine. "It should come from Kyiv. They should at least take some action in this regard. They still have a legal ban on this. We have not seen any action so far," Peskov said when asked whether Russia expected signals from Washington or Kyiv itself.

Kremlin's surprise ceasefire announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin questioning whether the Kremlin truly wants to end the war in Ukraine, suggesting that tougher measures might be needed.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions'? Too many people are dying!!!"

