Three houses belonging to active terrorists were demolished in south Kashmir's three districts - Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. These terrorists whose houses were demolished have been identified as Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, Shahid Ahmad Kuttay and Zakir Ahmed.

Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh's two-story house in Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was demolished some time ago. He has been a resident of Murran, Pulwama, and active since June 2023. Notably, he is also a suspect in the Pahalgam terror attack. He underwent training in Pakistan in 2018 and had recently infiltrated back into the Valley, the source said.

The house of an active top Lashkar terrorist Commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay of Chotipora Shopian was razed to the ground by authorities. He is active for the past three to four years.

The house of Zakir Ahmed of Matalhama Kulgam was also demolished during the night.

Visuals of a destroyed house in Matalhama village, allegedly linked to a terrorist.



Visuals of a destroyed house in Matalhama village, allegedly linked to a terrorist.

Visuals emerge from Murran village showing a house reduced to rubble, allegedly linked to a terrorist



Visuals emerge from Murran village showing a house reduced to rubble, allegedly linked to a terrorist

Massive search operation for the terrorists

National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with Jammu Kashmir police, has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack. The security forces have also intensified anti-terror operations in south Kashmir, using drones and choppers to continue surveillance of the area.

The NIA team, led by Inspector General Vijay Sakhare, currently stationed in Srinagar has formally taken over the probe with logistical and intelligence support from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

They said the probe agency is looking into both local and cross-border links that could have played a role in orchestrating the attack. Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat took the lead in anti-terror operations in south Kashmir and is stationed there and is personally supervising multiple ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian in South Kashmir.

Forensic experts visited the Baisaran meadow, where the horrific Pahalgam attack happened, and collected the evidence.

"Security forces have intensified searches at the houses of active terrorists and suspected OGWs in districts like Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag," said an official, adding, "The operations are aimed at uncovering any support network or safe houses that may have aided the attackers before or after the assault."

An official said that choppers and drones are being used to look for the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack security has been on high alert across J&K and a strict vigil is being maintained.