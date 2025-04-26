J&K attack: The Indian opposition has asked the ruling BJP government why there were no soldiers in Pahalgam during the terrorist attack on April 22. The question was raised during an all-party meeting on Thursday (April 24) after the attack that took 26 innocent lives. The question was primarily raised by the Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi. Answering the question, the Narendra Modi-led government explained that the Baisaran area (site where the attack happened) was customarily secured ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra (a religious pilgrimage). The Yatra is set to begin from June.

The opposition, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, unitedly asked this question by the ruling Indian government after the brutal terrorist attack.

The government said that the rout is officially opened and security forces are deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims who rest at Baisaran en route to the Amarnath cave shrine.

The Centre said that local tour operators allegedly began taking tourists to the region starting from April 20. The authorities present in Pahalagam around the attack site were not informed about the early commencement of tourist visits, the government representatives present in the meeting said. Hence, the ruling party said in the meeting, no deployment of troops had occurred.

Why government suspended Indus Water Treaty when we don't have capacity to store the water?

Furthermore, the opposition asked why India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty if India lacks storage capacity.

The centre said suspending the treaty was not for immediate outcomes but a symbolic and strategic gesture.

"The treaty was suspended to show the government's intention to take strict action. This has been done to give a strong message. This decision also tells what the government's stand is going to be in the future," the government said in the meeting.

