JK Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: The killing of 26 people in India's Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday (Apr 22)—the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century—has triggered widespread public outrage across the world's most populous country.
In the aftermath, New Delhi has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".
The horrific attack which targeted Hindus has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus water treaty.
India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
India has decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".
Apart from this, the Central government also announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.
Apr 26, 2025 10:05 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live: 'Pakistan would have obstructed water long ago,' says Rajasthan minister on suspension of Indus Water Treaty
Rajasthan's Water resources minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Singh Rawat launched a no holds barred attack on Pakistan on Saturday, claiming that the neighbouring country "kills our people while drinking water from our land," blaming them for the Pahalgam terror attack which took place on April 22.
The minister further claimed that if the water of the Indus River flowed from Pakistan to India instead, then the country would have obstructed the river long ago; however, India fulfilled its responsibility, but Pakistan drank the same water and killed our people instead.
"If the water from the rivers in the treaty were flowing from Pakistan to India, Pakistan would have obstructed it long back. Upholding their responsibility, India gave Pakistan water, but even after drinking the water that comes from our land, they are killing our people," the minister told ANI.
Apr 26, 2025 09:38 IST
J&K terror attack live: Security forces ramp up vigilance in J-K's Rajouri sector
The security forces have been placed on high alert in the Rajouri region in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The security forces are conducting thorough checks of vehicles on the highway, with a focus on suspicious activity along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway. The forces are deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents.
Apr 26, 2025 09:36 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Delhi Govt enforces Centre's order, directs Pakistani nationals to leave
Stepping in line with the centre's tough stance, the Delhi government has moved to implement the central government's directive instructing all Pakistani nationals to leave India immediately, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.
The Delhi government said that it is enforcing the Centre's order, which revokes all existing visas issued to Pakistani citizens -- except for medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas — with immediate effect.
"All existing valid visas, except medical visas, long-term visas, and diplomatic & official visas, issued by the Government of India to Pak Nationals stands revoked with immediate effect from April 27, 2025," the Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, said in a release on Friday.
Apr 26, 2025 09:33 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live updates: Baba Ramdev comments on J&K attack
VIDEO | On Pahalgam terror attack, Ramdev Baba says, "The entire world is going through a phase of terrorism, addiction, war, and diseases. In such a time, spiritualism is very important, otherwise, people will try to defame Muslims. I want to tell everyone that terrorism is not… pic.twitter.com/Bf2BhOPJRh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025
Apr 26, 2025 09:26 IST
JK terror attack live updates: 'Every terrorist must answer for the loss of innocent lives': Union Minister Sonowal
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday said that none of the terror perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will be spared, adding that every citizen stands with the Modi government's resolve.
"Under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi, there is no compromise with those who murder innocent people. The Modi government will hit hard against terror, and every terrorist must answer for the loss of innocent lives. Everyone will be identified and punished for their heinous act in Pahalgam. The people of the country are sad about the shocking incident. The whole country is standing with the families of the victims. The stand of our government on terror, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, has been clear -- it is uncompromising and the terrorists will be dealt with appropriately. The PM has already clearly stated - those responsible for this attack, the terrorists and the planners, will be punished severely than they can imagine," he said.
"Strict action will be taken against Pakistan so that it never dares to use terrorism against India again. Every citizen stands with the Modi Government's resolve. This is a united resolve of every Indian. We will fight terrorism with full strength. The resolve of new Bharat against terror is unwavering, unapologetic and uncompromising," he added.
Apr 26, 2025 09:09 IST
Pahalgam terror attack: Buddhist monks pay tribute to victims in Bihar's Bodh Gaya
Buddhist monks at the Mahabodhi Mahavira temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya paid tribute to the Pahalgam terror attack victims on Friday.
In a display of global unity and compassion, monks, along with other people, observed silence and lit candles to pay tribute to the 26 victims killed in the attack.
Apr 26, 2025 08:53 IST
Terror attack in India: Pakistani diplomat make threatening gesture to protesting Indian diaspora in London
In videos that are now viral on social media, Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission in London was seen publicly making a threatening throat-slit gesture towards Indian community protestors.
Pakistani diplomat makes a threatening gesture to protesting Indian diaspora in London. https://t.co/bx8XYx0Dfh pic.twitter.com/58bjdsWnXf— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 26, 2025
Apr 26, 2025 08:28 IST
India Terror Attack Live updates: LeT terrorist Altaf Lalli killed in Kashmir's Bandipora
In Bandipora, a Lashkar-e-Taliba (LeT) terrorist associate was killed by the security forces during an encounter on Friday.
The terrorist associate was identified as Altaf Lalli of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit.
Two security personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire in the Kulnar area of Ajas in the district.
According to the police officials, the two policemen suffered gunshot wounds and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.
The security forces had launched a search operation in the area based on the intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, following which the fighting ensued.
Apr 26, 2025 08:23 IST
JK terror attack live updates: Pakistan breaks ceasefire again; firing reported along LoC
Multiple Pakistani Army posts opened unprovoked small arms fire across various sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of April 25-26.
Indian forces stationed along the LoC responded appropriately using small arms. There were no reports of casualties on the Indian side.
According to Army officials, the Chief was briefed on the security situation along the LoC in Poonch-Rajouri districts and other areas South of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges.