US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 25) reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 civilians. Calling the attack a "bad one," he sought to downplay the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, saying the two countries "will figure it out, one way or the other."

His statement comes as, on Saturday (Apr 26), India woke up to reports of fresh exchanges of fire across the Line of Control overnight.

Very close to India, Pakistan

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral, Trump told reporters, "I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one."

"There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders," he added.

India-Pakistan war imminent?

Trump's remarks came amid one of the worst terror attacks in the region since Pulwama in 2019. India has blamed the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack and announced sweeping retaliatory measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military officials, visa cancellations, and the closure of the Attari border post.

Pakistan has rejected India's accusations as "frivolous," warning that any disruption of the water treaty would be seen as an "act of war." In retaliation to India's actions, Islamabad has closed its airspace to Indian carriers and halted trade, even through third countries. The South Asian nation also suspended the Shimla Agreement.

Tensions have also escalated militarily.

Despite the diplomatic and military flashpoints, Trump remained optimistic and said, "There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been."

"Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that," he claimed falsely.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has struck a far more combative tone, vowing to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".