Guyana High Commissioner Dharamkumar Seeraj has extended his country's support to India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said Guyana President Ali 'supports India in whatever moves they are going to make to ensure that the perpetrators of this terrorist attack that they are brought to justice'. He pointed to briefings by Indian side in the aftermath of the terror attack in which 'name of Pakistan was mentioned'. Guyana is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, & its stance is key to any diplomatic activity at the top UN body. It is believed that Pakistan, which is also a non-permanent member of UNSC can rake anti India issues at the top UN body.