There were a total of four terrorists, who killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week, WION has learned from sources. Two among them were wearing camouflage and the other two were in civil dress. The sources also revealed that only three terrorists came inside the Baisaran meadow and the fourth one was giving cover fire.

The brutal attacks shocked the nation, but people have shown resilience as they were seen enjoying a Shikara ride in Dal Lake. The campaign was led by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who posted a video from Kashmir in which people were seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the valley and visiting tourist spots.

"Terror will never defeat the spirit of India. After the cowardly terror attack, hundreds of fearless tourists thronged Guldanada and Chattergalla, embracing the beauty of our land. Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway reopens after 4 days - normalcy roars back," Singh had tweeted.

Notably, The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to shut down around 50 tourist destinations and trekking trails in the Valley citing security reasons after last week’s terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence on Wednesday (Apr 30). Two additional committee meetings, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), were also convened at his residence.

The second CCS meeting after the Pahalgam attack discussed security preparedness. The CCS last met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government then announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

