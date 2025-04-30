Amid global anger over the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, a truck was spotted at New York's Times Square demanding justice for the victims. A digital poster with pictures of Pahalgam terror attack victims' had "Humanity bleeds in Pahalgam, world must wake up' and 'we demand justice" written over it. The poster highlighted the fact that innocent civilians were brutally killed by terrorists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on April 22.

Amidst global outrage, digital trucks at New York's Times Square call for justice for #PahalgamTerrorAttack victims pic.twitter.com/KUsdwSySoT — WION (@WIONews) April 30, 2025

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave "complete operational freedom" to the Armed Forces to respond to Pakistan. PM Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence today, with the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Pahalgam terror attack and fallout of India-Pakistan ties

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad and closed the Attari border. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif calling for a "neutral probe." Pakistan also resorted to issuing a "war threat" over the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty. Moreover, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan announced reciprocal action and warned of ending the Simla Agreement, along with shutting down Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.

