Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair key cabinet panel meet today. The Union Cabinet will be meeting for the first time since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

The Union Cabinet will be meeting on Wednesday (April 30, 2025) for the first time since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. The meeting under the chairmanship of PM Modi will be convened at 11:00 am (IST) today.

There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week and only the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met on April 23 and had condemned the terror attack.

Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from 7 non-permanent members of UNSC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council amid speculations about India's possible response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the attack.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with the foreign ministers of the seven countries came days after the UN Security Council issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

