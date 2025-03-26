Did Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, re-wear Deepika Padukone's famous look from Cannes? The internet is buzzing with this question.

Time and again, Vance has made headlines for her fashion sense, with fashion enthusiasts praising her style and the elegance with which she carries herself in any outfit. Recently, she garnered a lot of attention for photos that went viral. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white saree with a pearl blouse, strikingly similar to the saree Padukone wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Did Usha Vance copy Deepika Padukone?

The photos of Usha went viral after photos of Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump fan page, shared the pictures of Vance.

The curiosity among netizens started due to Vance’s white saree, which was an exact copy of Padukone's look. However, after digging up a bit and looking at the picture carefully, it was discovered that Vance’s picture had been digitally manipulated, and she never actually wore that saree.

Much to everyone's amazement, several fans started reacting to the photos.

Commenting on the picture, one user wrote, ''Generated🤣🤣 That's a picture of The Queen #DeepikaPadukone 👑.''

Another user wrote, ''This is popular and one of the best actresses of India Deepika Padukone. This photo is from the Cannes Film Festival, where Deepika was one of the jury.''

When Deepika Padukone wore a white saree at the Cannes Film Festival

In 2020, Padukone slayed at the Cannes Film Festival with her back-to-back stunning looks. However, at the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Padukone, who was one of the jury members that year, walked the red carpet in a stunning white saree with ruffled detailing on the edges. The actress added the drama with a gorgeous strapless blouse with a matching pearl neckpiece. She completed her look with a sleek bun and diamond studs.