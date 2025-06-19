/Industrialist Sunjay Kapur will be cremated on Thursday in Delhi: Reports

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur will be cremated on Thursday in Delhi. Sunjay, ex-husband of Bollywood star Karisma Kapur, died in England last week after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo. The family will also hold a prayer meeting in his memory on June 22.

Sunjay Kapur’s funeral in Delhi

On Wednesday, Sunjay’s family issued a press note, giving details about his funeral. Accirding to reports, Sunjay's funeral will be held on Thursday at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.



Meanwhile, as per a note which is being circulated on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note is signed off by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, Azarias. The note also mentions the names of his kids with his former wife Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.



It was earlier reported that Sunjay funeral faced delays due to legal formalities as he was a US citizenships.



However, now Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law, told NDTV that the funeral will take place in Delhi. “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites,” he said.



Sunjay Kapur dies of a heart attack



Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and a close friend of Prince William, died on June 12 during a polo match in England. Reports claimed that the businessman died due to a cardiac arrest after swallowing a bee. However, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.



Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His was first married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 which lasted four years. He then married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple have two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple has one son - Azarias.