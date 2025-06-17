/Sunjay Kapur death: Karishma Kapoor's ex-husband's final picture with friend goes viral | See pic

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur, passed away from a heart attack at the age of 53. He reportedly died while he was playing a polo match. Days, after his demise, his last photo with a friend surfaced on the internet.

Final moments of Sunjay Kapur

SUJAN Indian Tigers Polo Team shared a photo on their Instagram handle. It was shared in the memory of Sunjay Kapur before they played their final match. In the picture, Sunjay Kapur can be seen all smiles with Captain Jaisal Singh. Along with the picture, the caption read, “Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago. Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honor of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out a mark of respect.”

"This photograph of Sunjay and Jaisal was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi-finals a few days ago. (@pologarrahan) RIP Sunjay; you will be missed- your tireless enthusiasm and patronage will be remembered forever by the entire polo community".

As per reports, the industrialist swallowed a bee by mistake during a game of polo, which led to a heart attack. The news of his demise was confirmed by Suhel Seth on X.

All about Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian industrialist with a net worth of $1.8 billion ranking him amongst the world's billionaires, as per Forbes Billionaire Index. He served as the Chairman of the CII Northern Region and the Chairman of Sona Comstar. He held degrees from prestigious institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business University.

Sunjay tied the knot with Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor. After a bitter divorce battle, the duo ended their relationship in 2016. They have two children a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. At the time of Sunjay's death, he was married to Priya Sachdev, a former model and fashion designer.

Reportedly, the main reason behind Sunjay and Karishma's separation was the actress accused him of domestic violence in her divorce plea, stating that during their honeymoon, Sunjay forced her to sleep with his friends. Despite parting ways, the duo maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.