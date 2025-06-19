/Karisma Kapoor holds son at ex-Sunjay Kapur's funeral, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also attend

Billionaire Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12. Kapur, the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, died in England. He was 53. If reports are to be believed, Kapur died after suffering a heart attack while playing a polo match. Today, on June 19, the funeral was held, with final rites performed in Delhi. Actress Karisma, along with her two children, Samaira Kapoor, her daughter, and Kiaan Kapoor, her son, travelled to Delhi to attend Sunjay's funeral. Karisma was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor, who, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, travelled to Delhi.



Kareena, Karisma, Saif at Sunjay Kapur's funeral



Karisma, along with her kids, was seen attending the last rites of her ex-husband. Kareena and Saif were also spotted. In the photos shared by Viral Bhayani, Karisma was seen holding her son Kiaan. In another picture, Karisma was seen standing with her sister Kareena and Saif.

In the photo shared by Pallav Paliwal, one can see Karisma holding her son, who can be seen breaking down during the funeral of his father.

A huge crowd of people attended the funeral. The funeral was held at 5 pm at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi. Apart from his , a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.



Earlier on Thursday (June 19), Karisma was spotted along with her kids, sister Kareena and Saif at a private airport in Mumbai.

Sunjay, a renowned Delhi-based industrialist, reportedly swallowed a bee by mistake during a game of polo, which led to a heart attack. The news of his demise was first shared by Suhel Seth on X.

In a post shared on X, he wrote, ‘’Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti.''

Who was Sunjay Kapur?



With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Kapur was the chairman of the auto components maker Sona Comstar.



The company was founded in 1997 by his late father, Surinder Kapur, a well-known name in India's auto components industry. Sunjay took over as MD of the company after his father died in 2015.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's relationship timeline

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay were married in 2003. However, their relationship deteriorated after a few years, and the couple parted ways in 2014, leading to a divorce in 2016 after a long legal battle. The former couple shares two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, in 2018. Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Their marriage lasted only for two years.



