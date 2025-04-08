Bollywood cult classic movie Andaz Apna Apna is coming back to the cinemas 31 years after its original release. The film featured Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead and was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film will re-release in theatres on April 25, 2025 in a brand-new 4K remastered version with enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound, promising an upgraded cinematic experience for fans.

Expressing his excitement, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his X handle and shared the trailer of the movie on Monday and wrote, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide."

The film's makers confirmed the news on social media, generating excitement and waves of nostalgia among fans.

The official post read, "Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna is Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!"

About Andaz Apna Apna

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna first hit theatres on November 4, 1994, and had initially bombed at the box office. But over the years, the film has become a fan favouirte.

Over time, its unique blend of humour, iconic dialogues, and memorable performances has earned it cult status in Indian cinema. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The plot revolves around two charming yet scheming men who compete to win the heart of an heiress, hoping to inherit her father's fortune.

However, their plans unravel when they discover the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comic misadventures. The screenplay of Andaz Apna Apna was inspired by the 1972 film Victoria No. 203.