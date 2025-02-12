Three decades after it was released in cinemas, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna is all set to re-release in theatres. The comedy caper, which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, will be re-releasing on the big screen in April this year.



The news was shared on Wednesday by trade expert Taran Adarsh through a post on X.

Sharing a poster featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, he wrote, “AAMIR KHAN - SALMAN KHAN: 'ANDAZ APNA APNA' TO RE-RELEASE THIS APRIL... TEASER DROPS TOMORROW... The cult-comedy #AndazApnaApna is making a grand comeback to theatres in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994”.

“The #AamirKhan - #SalmanKhan starrer, directed by #RajkumarSantoshi, has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound,” the post read.

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement on the news. One user wrote, “This is a great move by makers, its not a cult classic but in memory of every cinema lover”, with another writing, “One of the best comedy movies. There's a new trend of re-releasing movies, looks like Bollywood doesn't have anything to serve the audience”.

“Will break all re-release records, people are waiting for the sequel as well. Watching this epic movie in theaters will be a treat for cine lovers,” one user shared. Another mentioned, “This will break all re-release records, people are waiting for the sequel as well. But still watching this epic movie in theaters will be a treat for cine lovers”.

About Andaz Apna Apna

The film was initially released in 1994. The Hindi-language action comedy film was written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Interestingly, the film had flopped at the box office when it was released. However, over the years, it attained cult status among fans.



Aamir Khan and Salman Khan won hearts with their unforgettable camaraderie. The comedy-drama also starred Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

While the film remains popular among cinema lovers three decades since its release, it would be interesting to watch if it can create magic at the box office as it re-releases. It comes at a time when many films are doing well at the box office in its second run.