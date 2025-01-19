The grand finale of Big Boss 18 is here! Today, the winner of this year's season will be announced, but before that, host Salman Khan enthralled the audience with his hosting gig.

The special guest at today's grand night was superstar Aamir Khan, who arrived on the reality show to promote his son Junaid Khan's movie Loveyapa co-starring Khushi Kapoor. This was Aamir's first time on the Big Boss stage in 18 years.

The two superstars had a lot of fun together. But the highlight of the night came when Salman and Khan recreated an iconic scene from their 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.

Giving their millions of fans a nostalgic moment, Aamir and Salman hopped on a red bike and created the iconic moment on the song ''Do Mastane Chale'' from the 90s movie.

The moment quickly went viral across the internet.

Watch the clip here:

Apart from the team of Loveyapa, the cast of Akshay Kumar's Skyforce also promoted their movie on the Big Boss finale.

Akshay Kumar was not able to join Salman on the stage as he left without shooting due to a delay in the filming. However, debutant actor Veer Pahariya joined Salman on the stage.

More about Loveyapa

Just a few days are left for the release of the rom-com, and the promotions of the movie have begun. Aamir has been actively taking part in all promotional events of the film that marks his son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut.

Set in the realm of modern romance, it offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Loveyapa is set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2025.