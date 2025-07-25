/Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani calls his death ‘suspicious’, claims misuse of documents: ‘Truth doesn’t match…’

A month after industrialist billionaire Sunjay Kapur died in the UK, his mother Rani Kapur has written to the Sona Comstar Board seeking a deferral of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was scheduled to take place on Friday. Rani, who is also the former Chairperson of Sona Comstar, has also raised serious questions over the circumstances surrounding her son's sudden death in London. She has sought a deferment of the AGM by at least two weeks.

In a letter to the board, Rani has alleged coercion, misuse of documents and attempts to usurp family legacy after her son's death. Sunjay held the post of Chairman at Sona Comstar at the time of his death. Sunjay reportedly swallowed a bee and suffered a cardiac arrest while playing Polo in London.

'Truth doesn't match the headlines'

Rani Kapur has alleged that Sanjay Kapur's death is being wrongly labelled, adding that the facts point to something 'far more troubling.'

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines," said her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar to ANI."She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," he added.

Rani further alleged that soon after her son's death, she was coerced into signing some documents under stress.

In the letter, addressed to the shareholders, she has urged that the AGM of Sona Group be cancelled, cautioning against the appointment of any new directors in the current situation.

About Sunjay Kapur

Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur died due to a cardiac arrest after swallowing a bee while playing Polo in London on June 12. Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19.

Sona Comstar was started by Sunjay's grandfather in 1997. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion.

The Dehi-based businessman had been married thrice. First to Nandita Mahtani. Then he married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple shared two children- a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. At the time of Sunjay's death, he was married to Priya Sachdev, a former model and fashion designer. The couple shared a son.

He had also served as the Chairman of the CII Northern Region and held degrees from prestigious institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business University.